Victoria Beckham feels ''overwhelmed'' by the response to her collection with Target.

The 42-year-old fashion designer joined forces with the American retailer to launch a womenswear and childrenswear collection, which was available to buy on Sunday (09.04.17), and the brunette beauty is amazed by the success of her collaboration.

Alongside a picture from the campaign, which was shared on her Instagram account, the creative mastermind wrote: ''I am overwhelmed by your response to the launch of my #VBxTarget collaboration! (sic).''

The style icon also apologised to customers for ''any frustration'' they may have endured when her highly coveted garments hit the site, as it has been reported the website continued to crash.

The post continued: ''Thank you so much for your patience and sorry for any frustration. Hold tight! x VB (sic).''

And the entrepreneur - who has children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old daughter Harper with her husband David Beckham - has thanked her creative team for their assistance with her latest venture.

Speaking previously, she said: ''We did it!! Thank you team VB you are AMAZING!! I love u all!! VBTarget X VB #letshaveadrink (sic).''

The former Spice Girls band member - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group - hopes her latest venture will help her to be recognised as a fashion designer instead of a singer in USA.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Obviously a lot of people know I'm a designer. But America's such a huge country and there are still people there who know me primarily as a pop singer. For me, this is about reaching a new customer who can't afford, or doesn't want to pay, designer prices.

''I'm proud of my past, and this collection is about fun and empowering women and being positive, and the Spice Girls fully embraced girl power.''