Victoria Beckham has opened up about juggling work life with family life and how she is doing her all she can to be ''the best'' wife and mother to her husband and children.
Victoria Beckham says she is ''trying'' to be ''the best wife'' she can to David Beckham.
The 44-year-old fashion designer - who has daughter Harper, six, and sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and 13-year-old Cruz with the retired soccer star - admits it can be tough balancing her work with being a mother to their brood and she wouldn't be without the help of her wonderful husband, 43, who she says is very much an ''equal'' in the household.
Speaking at the Forbes Women's Summit, she said: ''I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David. I have the support of an incredible husband. We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking.''
The Spice Girls star also talked about how she and her spouse think it's important for all of their children to understand the importance of hard work.
She said: ''The boys and Harper know that Mummy and Daddy work really, really hard. We weren't just given any of this. Getting success is one thing but maintaining success is a whole other thing. They see that we go to work every day and work really hard and they have to work hard at school and their passions whatever that might be.''
Victoria was a role model for female empowerment during her time in the 'Viva Forever' group, and it's something that's remained important to her throughout her career.
She said: ''I am still banging on that drum and I am not going to stop. I don't think any of us want to stop. It's a very important time for women right now.''
