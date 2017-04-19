Victoria Beckham doesn't have ''a lot of friends''.

The 43-year-old fashion designer doesn't have a huge circle of pals, as she has only remained in touch with a handful of her childhood friends - but Victoria never feels lonely because she is ''surrounded'' by people who care for her deeply.

She shared: ''I am never, ever lonely. I don't have a lot of friends, but I'm surrounded by people I genuinely like to be with.''

Despite this, Victoria - who has been married to retired soccer star David Beckham since 1999 - admitted she still struggles to find time to socialise with them.

The designer, who has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old daughter Harper with her husband, explained it's difficult to balance her career and family life, while still finding time for her group of close friends.

She told the new issue of ELLE magazine: ''I'm very close to my sister and a friend I went to school with, and then three or four others.

''I think a true friend understands that you can't see them as much as you might want, because they're busy as well. Everyone I'm friends with has a career and a family.''

Victoria celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday (17.04.17) and two of her former Spice Girls bandmates, Mel C and Emma Bunton, both took to Instagram to pass on their best wishes.

Mel wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my dear friend and Spicy sister! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Emma - who was known as Baby Spice during her time in the group - shared an old photograph of the two of them laughing together back stage.

She captioned the image: ''Happy birthday gorgeous lady! Hope you're getting spoilt. Have an amazing birthday week. #specialmemories (sic)''