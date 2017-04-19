Victoria Beckham was ''honoured and humbled'' to receive her OBE from Prince William on Wednesday (19.04.17).

The 43-year-old singer and fashion designer was handed the award by the British royal family for her services to the fashion industry at the ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.

She said: ''It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

''If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband. Without their love and support, none of this would be possible.''

And the former Spice Girl was supported at the event by her husband David Beckham - who received his own OBE in 2003 - whilst their son Romeo, 14, took to Instagram to congratulate his mother on the honour.

Captioning a photo of Victoria receiving her award, he wrote: ''I want to say how proud I am of my mum today as she received her OBE... She works so hard and really deserves this honour.. We love you mum x @victoriabeckham (sic)''

Meanwhile, David - who also has Brooklyn, 18, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five, with Victoria - previously spoke of how receiving his honour was one of his ''proudest moments''.

He shared: ''Collecting my OBE was one of the proudest moments. That day was special for me because I brought my grandparents with me, and it made me proud that I could bring them to somewhere that they worshipped for their whole lives.

''Meeting the Queen - it doesn't get better than that. You can feel the emotion. I can personally feel the emotion. I just love everything about our Queen and what she represents.''