Victoria Beckham has hired her teenage son to shoot the campaign for her new luxury clothing line.

The 44-year-old designer has turned to 19-year-old Brooklyn to create the images that will showcase the newest range for her eponymous label.

Victoria has always wanted to work with her son and she is confident he will be able to bring something unique to the campaign because she ''trusts his eye''.

A source told the Mail On Sunday newspaper: ''Brooklyn snapping this new campaign has raised a lot of eyebrows around the industry because he is so young and very inexperienced. But Victoria doesn't care, it's a fantastic experience for him. It is her dream to have Brooklyn working for her.

''She trusts his eye and loves the fact he's young. She continually asks for his thoughts on her designs and how they are presented.''

Victoria and Brooklyn first worked together on her unisex range for Reebok, with him shooting the campaign for her sportswear line with the company.

Brooklyn's jobs for his Spice Girls star mum come just months after he dropped out of his photography course at the renowned Parsons School of Design in New York earlier this year because he felt homesick.

Brooklyn also recently shot his first magazine cover for 1883, snapping

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner for the cover of the July issue. The striking image showed her sitting atop a toilet in an animal print top and leather trousers and boots whilst holding a bottle of beer.