Victoria Beckham is suffering from a ''small stress fracture''.

The 43-year-old fashion mogul was spotted wearing a protective boot around her foot this week after seemingly suffering a mystery injury, and on Friday (23.02.18) she took to Instagram to reveal she just needs to rest after being diagnosed with a stress fracture, which is a small crack in a bone, or severe bruising within a bone.

Posting a picture of herself with her boot on and using crutches, Victoria wrote: ''Thank you for all the lovely messages,a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal (sic)''

Stress fractures are commonly caused by overuse and repetitive activity, and whilst Victoria - who has Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six, with her husband David Beckham - didn't divulge how she came to suffer the injury, it's thought it could have occurred from the star's persistent use of high-heeled shoes.

Her love for heels was echoed earlier this month when she expressed how ''excited'' she is to be able to wear kitten heels after she introduced a new pair of the pointed toe shoe at New York Fashion Week.

She said: ''I'm excited to wear these, I've done lots of complete flats and proper heels but I haven't done a kitten heel before.''

Victoria's injury means she needs to take some well deserved rest, which will likely mean stepping back from her hectic daily schedule for a little while.

Describing her daily routine in September, she said: ''I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office. I'm very disciplined, I have to be.

''It's really the only time in the day I get to myself. No one comes into the gym, no one follows me in there with a laptop. If I'm standing in the kitchen for too long, then laptops will come floating in my direction. Someone always wants something approved, something signed off. Other than the children no one dares come into the gym.''