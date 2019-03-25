Victoria Beckham has released a capsule collection inspired by past silhouettes from her own designs.

The 44-year-old fashionista has introduced an exclusive 11-piece limited-edition range of dresses based on her VB archives for her much-anticipated spring/summer 2019 collection.

Speaking to UK Vogue, she said: ''I delved into the archives in the run up to my brand's 10-year anniversary, revisiting some of my favourite styles and reimagining them for the Victoria Beckham woman today.

''The collection celebrates where my brand has come from and what we have achieved, and offers timeless dresses for all occasions that blend seamlessly into any wardrobe.''

The exclusive capsule edit - which is priced from £950 to £1,825 - features a-symmetrical cuts and sleeveless dresses in an ivory, black and tomato-red palette.

The fashion mogul - who has children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, with her husband David Beckham - previously admitted that she opts for ''practical'' dresses because they minimise stress in the mornings.

She said: ''My style has changed a lot over the years and now I choose pieces that make my life simpler, things that are easy to wear and practical. I think a lot more about what makes me feel good, so maybe that's an extra couple of inches on the hem to take a dress below the knee, or a super-flattering neckline - things that make me feel more comfortable.

''Not having to think about an outfit can really help the morning stress levels - so being able to just throw one thing on is ideal.''

And Victoria believes the key to looking good in a dress is having the ''confidence'' to wear one.

She said: ''The way things fit to the body and the silhouettes the pieces create are at the forefront of my mind when designing.

''[The secret to a great dress is] confidence! If you look good, you feel good. I want women who wear my pieces to feel like the best version of themselves.''