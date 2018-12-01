Victoria Beckham had a ''sore head'' after her London Fashion Week party.

The former Spice Girls singer celebrated a decade of her eponymous label this year and she threw herself into celebrating the milestone at a Vogue bash in September.

She said: ''I'm been so lucky that I've been to lots of amazing parties over the years.

''But recently, I celebrated 10 years of my brand with a great party with British Vogue and that felt really special.

''It was just after my S/S'19 catwalk show, during London Fashion Week and I was surrounded by friends and family.

''I had a very sore head the next morning.''

While the 44-year-old designer - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper with husband David Beckham - loves a good party, she also really enjoys the hours before, when she prepares for the evening ahead.

Asked her secret to getting ready for a big night, she told Grazia magazine: ''Leave enough time! There's nothing worse than rushing around just before you have to leave.

''Enjoy it - sometimes the best part of going out is the getting ready.

''I find a glass of wine actually helps the preparation process.

''As for when I get home - shoes off. Immediately. Especially if I've been dancing.''

Victoria recently admitted she has big plans for the future of her fashion empire.

She said: ''I always say dream big. There are a lot of things I wanted to do with the brand, more categories and really put my foot on the gas. I needed to bring people in to help me to do that, people who had done this before.''