Victoria Beckham has given her daughter a Spice Girls doll set.

The 43-year-old fashion designer has gifted her six-year-old daughter Harper a set of dolls of her and her bandmates - Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C - to play with and she really loves them.

Captioning a picture of Harper playing with the dolls on her Instagram story, she wrote: ''When you find out mummy was a pop star!! Xxx (sic)''

Meanwhile, Victoria - who also has Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14 and Cruz, 12, with her husband David Beckham - previously insisted she has done the best she can at raising her kids.

She shared: ''You don't have a rule book when you have a child. You just do the best that you can and I think the kids are doing a pretty good job. They're well-mannered, hard-working, they're fun and they're happy kids. So what more can you ask for?''

And Victoria has praised her husband David for being the ''best partner anybody can have''.

She said: ''David comes to my shows and David is my business partner. Everything we do, we do everything together. We really support each other ... He's the best partner anybody can have.''

Although Victoria is obsessed with making her self-titled fashion label as successful as it can be, the brunette doesn't like to bring her work home with her.

She added: ''I tend not to talk too much about (work) when I get home because I've been working on it all day and there's so many other things to catch up with regards to the children and what he's doing.''