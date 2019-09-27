Victoria Beckham feels ''powerful and strong'' when she wears colour.

The 45-year-old star showcased her latest collection at London Fashion Week earlier this month and she admitted the ''strange mix'' of hues showcased on the runway were put together to make her customers feel better than ever.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, she said: ''It's really about what my customer wants. What excited me about this collection is the strange mix of colours.

''I feel powerful and strong when I wear colour and that's how I want my customer to feel.''

Victoria has also recently launched her first beauty collection alongside industry expert Sarah Creal and they spent months ''constantly'' discussing all the aspects of the collection.

Sarah said: ''I don't think there's been a single day in the last nine months where I've woken up without a message from Victoria.

''We have a WhatsApp group with our product developers where we constantly discuss everything.''

Sarah recalled how she first met with the former Spice Girls singer - also known as Posh Spice - to discuss plans for a beauty venture, four years ago, and came across Victoria surrounded by 15 years' worth of her own make-up.

She said: ''I thought, this is either going to be insane or a total blast. It's been a blast, I'm happy to say.''