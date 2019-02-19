Victoria Beckham drives her husband David ''crazy'' with her mess.

The 44-year-old fashion mogul has revealed that although she is a ''germaphobe'' she can be very untidy and has a tendency to leave clothes lying around her home which irritates her ''super tidy'' retired soccer star spouse.

Speaking on her newly launched YouTube channel, she said: ''The chaos, one wardrobe full of clothes, another here, bit of a mess everywhere. You can see how I drive my husband crazy!

''He's super, super tidy whereas I'm a germaphobe everywhere has to be clean I disinfect everywhere but I am a bit messy, what can you do?''

Leading a camera around her messy New York hotel room, she added: ''This would be giving David a panic attack, a full-on panic attack. I'm going to start doing some packing. It's like Victoria Beckham through up in here, designer clothes everywhere.''

The Spice Girls star has four children, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and seven-year-old Harper with 43-year-old David, and she went on to explain the valuable lessons she installs in her daughter, who stayed at home in London while Victoria was in New York.

She said: ''I think that as women we should celebrate the way we look and try and be the best version of ourselves, and not be too hard on ourselves. Be kind, to each other, as well as yourself.

''This is what I say to Harper all the time ... it's not about who is the prettiest girl in the class, it's not about who is the smartest girl in the glass.

''It's about who is the kindest girl in the class, and about feeling good about yourself and celebrating that and supporting other women as well.''