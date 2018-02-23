Victoria Beckham never washes her jeans.

The singer-turned-designer is a global fashion icon, but she's revealed that the only time she puts her jeans in the washing machine is when her children spill things down her.

Victoria - who has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, as well as six-year-old daughter Harper - told Elle magazine: ''If the kids spill [something on them], then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all.''

This comes shortly after Victoria admitted that the challenge of raising her children and building her fashion business means she ''never stops''.

But in spite of these stresses, the 43-year-old star - who is married to retired soccer player David Beckham - relishes her jam-packed schedule.

Speaking amid speculation about reuniting with the Spice Girls, she shared: ''Doing what I do with my own brand and trying to juggle four children and a husband is enough for me, I'm just trying to do the best I can. I'm trying to be the best professional, the best mum, the best wife.''

Victoria will showcase her AW18 collection at London Fashion week for the first time in September to celebrate 10 years in the business.

And she recently promised that her runway show will be something special.

She explained: ''I need to think outside the box and do something different, I don't know whether it's going to be a one-off ... but September will be exciting.''