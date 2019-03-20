Victoria Beckham doesn't ''regret'' any of her Spice Girls outfits.

The 'Viva Forever' hitmaker - who featured in the 90's pop band alongside Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton - admitted some of her looks in the group were ''bold'' and though they're not what she'd have chosen now, all her stage costumes are just another part of her ''journey''.

She told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''Have you seen some of the Spice Girls outfits?! Some looks have been quite bold - like the black patent catsuit and the head-to-toe leather - but they're part of my journey and what's made me who I am today, so I don't regret them. Life's too short to regret outfit choices!''

When it comes to her style now, the 44-year-old fashion mogul - who has children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, with her husband David Beckham - opts for ''practical'' dresses because they minimise stress in the mornings.

She added: ''My style has changed a lot over the years and now I choose pieces that make my life simpler, things that are easy to wear and practical. I think a lot more about what makes me feel good, so maybe that's an extra couple of inches on the hem to take a dress below the knee, or a super-flattering neckline - things that make me feel more comfortable.

''Not having to think about an outfit can really help the morning stress levels - so being able to just throw one thing on is ideal.''

And Victoria believes the key to looking good in a dress is having the ''confidence'' to wear one.

She said: ''The way things fit to the body and the silhouettes the pieces create are at the forefront of my mind when designing.

''[The secret to a great dress is] confidence! If you look good, you feel good. I want women who wear my pieces to feel like the best version of themselves.''