Victoria Beckham celebrated her show at London Fashion Week with a Spice Girl drag queen tribute act.

The 44-year-old fashion mogul marked both her London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019 collection and the launch of her highly-anticipated YouTube Fashion & Beauty channel on Sunday night (18.02.19) by enlisting the help of a tribute act at Mark's Club in London.

The exclusive bash was thrown by Derek Blasberg and husband David Beckham, 43, followed Victoria's much-anticipated catwalk show at Tate Britain where her runway designs showed their ''naughty side''.

Speaking at London Fashion Week, Victoria said: ''She's a lady, but she's not particularly ladylike. Or maybe she's ladylike but not really a lady - whichever way you want to look at it, she's got a bit of a naughty side.''

Victoria's show was attended by her and David's four children Brooklyn, 19, with his 21-year-old model girlfriend Hana Cross, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, on the front row alongside US Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Alexa Chung, Luke Evans, DJ Jodie Harsh, Olivia Palermo and Laura Bailey, Joel Edgerton and Chris Rock were also watching the star's iconic designs on the front row.

Last week, Victoria confirmed that she would be the latest designer to ban exotic animal skins from her collections, and although the former Spice Girl has never used fur in her eponymous label's designs she will now cut all exotic pelts in order to ''reflect the wishes'' of her brand and customers.

A spokesperson for Victoria Beckham previously said: ''As a business, we have been looking to action the use of more ethically sourced products that have less environmental impact for some time.

''We are happy to confirm that we will cease using exotic skins in all future collections as of our main fall 2019 ready-to-wear presentation. This decision reflects the wishes of not only the brand, but also that of our customers.''