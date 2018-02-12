Victoria Beckham is ''excited'' to wear kitten heels.

The 43-year-old fashion designer swapped her stilettos for trainers back in 2016 because she felt she couldn't ''concentrate'' while tottering about in the killer heels, but the brunette beauty introduced the pointed-toe slingback kitten heel at New York Fashion week yesterday (11.02.18) and is excited to start styling them for herself.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, she said: ''I'm excited to wear these, I've done lots of complete flats and proper heels but I haven't done a kitten heel before.''

And that's not the only modern twist the Spice Girls singer has made recently as she decided to create her own version of a fur coat by using a textural faux-fur print.

She added: ''[real fur] isn't right for me and my brand, so this is a modern take.''

But it's not just about looking stylish as Victoria - who has four children; Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six, with her husband David Beckham - thought outside the box when it came to practicality as she created a series of felt sack bags.

She joked: ''Do you know how many kids I have?

''I can put my kids in here and all my kids' stuff.''

Victoria will now jet back to her native to prepare for London Fashion Week and, although it's her home turf, she has admitted she's ''nervous'' about it.

She explained: ''I'm excited to be celebrating at home. I'm nervous too, I'm not going to lie. I've never shown there before. It's time to change things up and try something new. I've always liked being entrepreneurial and thinking outside the box.''