Victoria Beckham has splashed out £1,200 on a moisturiser by Dr. Barbara Sturm, who is known for her 'vampire facials'.
Victoria Beckham uses an anti-ageing face cream made from her own blood.
The 44-year-old fashion mogul has splashed out £1,200 on a moisturiser by Dr. Barbara Sturm, which she discovered when visiting Sturm's clinic in Dusseldorf, Germany, last week.
Sharing a picture of the product on her Instagram story, she said: ''Dr Sturm took my blood and created healing factors made by my own cells, which is highly anti-inflammatory and regenerative. I'll be testing it out this week both morning and night!''
Dr. Sturm was part of a medical discovery known as the ''Kobe Procedure'', where a patient's own blood cells are used to produce proteins which jumpstart the healing process and help to rejuvenate skin cells.
This principle is applied to her famed face cream, Dr. Barbara Sturm MC1, where a patient's blood is drawn, then spun into a custom-blended cream for each patient, spawning the so-called 'Vampire Facial' name.
The former Spice Girl - who has children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13 and seven-year-old Harper, with husband David Beckham - discovered the product while taking her daughter for a 'baby facial' at the clinic.
The fashion designer filmed Harper being pampered at the luxury clinic, with the caption: ''We MUST use CLEAN products on our children. (sic)''
Victoria has a sweet bond with her daughter and often posts pictures of them enjoying quality time together.
The star shared footage of her youngest child's ''chic'' hair transformation on Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing: She is going short ... Beyond CUTE!!! ... This haircut is everything (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.