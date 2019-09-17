Victoria Beckham was bullied ''mentally and physically'' at school.

The 44-year-old fashion designer - who has children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, with husband David Beckham - has used her painful past to instill in her daughter the importance of girls being ''kind'' to other girls.

She said: ''I was bullied a lot at school, mentally and physically and the fact that I can talk to Harper about that and how girls should be kind to girls... I use my own experiences.''

Victoria believes it is important to set a good example to her kids so that they know how to be ''healthy and happy'' with themselves.

She told the new issue of Britain's Glamour magazine: ''When you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realise they notice everything.

''I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal - they need to see that their mum eats healthily - you need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are.''

The former Spice Girls singer has previously spoken of the ''hell'' she went through during her time at secondary school.

She said: ''Secondary school was hell. Children picking things up out of the puddles and throwing them at me. I just stood there, on my own. I didn't have any friends.

''People would push me around, say they were going to beat me up.''

Victoria believed she was singled out because of her appearance from a young age but claimed the bullying gave her a ''very thick skin''.

She explained: ''I was a skinny, sallow-faced eight year old with pigtails and a gap in my teeth big enough for a pea to get stuck in. It was miserable. I didn't fit in.''