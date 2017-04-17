Victoria Beckham thinks her husband David has ''still got it''.

The 43-year-old fashion designer has taken to social media to gush about her 41-year-old spouse with who she has children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old daughter Harper with.

The brunette beauty shared a picture of the former England football captain flaunting his toned torso whilst kicking a football in her direction on her Instagram Story, which remains on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

The former Spice Girls band member - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group - captioned the post, which was edited with a black and white filter: ''Still got it @davidbeckham (sic).''

The couple, who have been married to one another for almost 20 years, believe the key to their long lasting relationship is ''good partnership'' and being able to ''respect'' the other's hectic lifestyle and busy work schedule.

Speaking previously about her love life, the brunette beauty said: ''David and I both respect that each of us are very, very busy; we are both running big businesses.''

And the style icon tries to make time for her partner as often as she can, but without their phones so they can enjoy their alone time.

The mogul explained: ''But we do put the phones down, and sometimes we just talk.''

However, when Victoria is tied up preparing for Fashion Week, the tattooed hunk will look after their four children, which the entrepreneur believes is a sign of his ''support'' to her.

She said: ''The children will be in New York and he's already planned to take them to museums then out for dinner on Saturday night. That's how you can show your support in a marriage, by saying, 'You know what? I've got this.' That's what makes a good partnership.''