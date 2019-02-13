Victoria Beckham has banned exotic animal skins from her fashion brand.

The 44-year-old fashion mogul confirmed that she would be the latest designer to ban exotic animal skins from her collections, and although the former Spice Girl has never used fur in her eponymous label's designs she will now cut all exotic pelts in order to ''reflect the wishes'' of her brand and customers.

A spokesperson for Victoria Beckham said: ''As a business, we have been looking to action the use of more ethically sourced products that have less environmental impact for some time.

''We are happy to confirm that we will cease using exotic skins in all future collections as of our main fall 2019 ready-to-wear presentation. This decision reflects the wishes of not only the brand, but also that of our customers.''

PETA director Elisa Allen praised the brand's decision, however, called on other fashion houses, such as Louis Vuitton, to follow Victoria's ''business savvy example'' and pledge to stop using animal skins in their collections.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: ''Champagne corks are popping at PETA following Victoria Beckham's pledge to stop using the skin of crocodiles, snakes, and ostriches.

''For years, PETA has called on Victoria to drop exotic skins from her collections - pointing out that consumers don't believe in tormenting beautiful animals for fashion - and now, it's time for other companies, like Louis Vuitton, to follow her business-savvy example.''

Victoria joins Chanel who were the first luxury label to join the likes of Asos, Nike, H&M, and Puma, in banning the use of all exotic skins, and brought in the ban as it was becoming increasingly difficult to ethically source skins that meet the house's quality standards.