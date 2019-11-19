Victoria Beckham was ''very aware'' of preconceptions before joining the fashion industry.

The former Spice Girl knew she would be met with criticisms when she decided to turn her hand to fashion designing because of her singing background.

Speaking at a conference in Paris, she said: ''I was very aware of the preconceptions, being married to David Beckham, being a Spice Girl, all of a sudden here's a collection, I knew that eyes would roll. I focused on making it all about the clothes and not listening to any of that.''

And the 45-year-old fashion designer joked that she might not have gone into it at all if she knew then what she knows now.

She quipped: ''If I'd known then what I know now, I don't know if I'd have the courage to do it.''

Victoria was named a Fashion Icon in 2018 and in her acceptance speech, she name checked the Spice Girls' ''girl power'' motto in her acceptance speech.

Referencing a lyric from their debut single 'Wannabe', she said: ''I always told myself, 'Dream big and then dream even bigger.' And I wanted to show that if I can do it, anyone can do it. And what you can achieve really can be limitless ... They told me at the table, they said, 'You come all the way from London, you gotta get up there and give 'em what they want, what they really, really want ... So many years ago, I started with girl power, and now that message is just as strong as ever but now it's through the privilege of being able to empower women through my designs.''