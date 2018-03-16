Victoria Beckham is designing a ''very scientific'' beauty range.

The 43-year-old fashion designer recently announced via a Facebook Live video that she is expanding her beauty and fashion empire by moving into the world of skincare and said she is taking the process of designing the range very seriously to learn how her future products can be beneficial to her customers.

She said: ''I am currently in the process of creating my own colour, my own line of skin-care creams, and a perfume.

''It's going to be very scientific. I'm working with the best. I really want to learn. I want to educate myself and learn as much as I can.

''As a woman, I want to make the things that I need in my life, the things that are missing.''

Victoria partnered with global beauty company Estee Lauder - who own popular luxury brands such as Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, La Mer and MAC - in 2016 to create a capsule make-up collection inspired by the products she would want in her own make-up bag, which was an instant sell-out with her fans.

Speaking about her inspiration behind the make-up collection she said: ''It was me developing what I wanted in my makeup bag.''

And in January, Victoria's husband David Beckham said he would launch his own men's skin-care and grooming range in collaboration with L'Oréal which means the famous duo will be following in the footsteps of celebrities who have extended their beauty empires this year - including Kim Kardashian West with KKW Beauty, Rihanna with Fenty beauty - as well as stars such as Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez who are expected to launch their own ranges later this year.