Victoria Beckham and Ricky Martin were the ''most drunk'' at Eva Longoria's wedding.

The 'Desperate Housewives' actress tied the knot with Jose Antonio Baston in a stunning fairytale ceremony in Mexico in 2016 and Eva, 44, has revealed that her celebrity pals Ricky, 47, and Victoria, 45, thoroughly enjoyed the booze at the nuptials.

When asked on 'Watch What Happens Live', who was the most drunk at her wedding, she told host Andy Cohen: ''It was a toss up between Ricky Martin and Victoria [Beckham]!''

Victoria and Eva have been friends for years and it's not surprising the fashion designer let her hair down at the wedding, as she was busy creating Eva's gown in the months coming up to the nuptials.

Eva previously said: ''I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love, and I knew that Victoria would make it with love. Victoria was one of my witnesses too - she signed the paper that says I was here - so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend! She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. She's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special.''

Eva and Jose Antonio welcomed son Santiago in June 2018 and she has turned to mother-of-four Victoria for advice over the past year as she loves how ''involved'' she is with her four children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight.

Eva said: ''Victoria has about 80 kids! We joke all the time that she's the woman who lives in a shoe, she had so many kids she didn't know what to do. What I love about Victoria is how involved she is with her kids. Something I've learned from her is to be really creative with kids.''