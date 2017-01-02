Victoria Beckham and Mel C staged a mini Spice Girls reunion on New Year's Eve (31.12.16).

The 42-year-old fashion designer - better known as Posh Spice when in the group - and the 'Version of Me' hitmaker, also 42, performed their classic hit '2 Become 1' at the bash held at five-star luxury resort Amilla Fushi in the Maldives, despite rejecting the chance to be involved in a proper reunion with their band mates, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner.

Sharing a photo of the pair on stage, Mel wrote: ''Candle lit and soul forever ... A wonderful start to 2017 xxx (sic)''

Victoria and her retired soccer star husband David Beckham - who have kids Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and five-year-old daughter Harper - enlisted the services of Mel C to provide the entertainment at their getaway with pals Gordon and Tana Ramsay.

A source previously said: ''Victoria has been the instigator for the whole trip.

''She's sorted all the accommodation for both families and ensured Mel is there to perform.''

Mel and Victoria are said to have grown closer in recent months after both turned down the chance to reform the Spice Girls.

The added: ''They've always been great pals, but have got closer over the past few months due to their shared stance on the Spice Girls comeback.

''There was no way Mel was going to turn down the invite as the gig will be something special.''

However, it wasn't hard work for Mel as she was joined by her boyfriend Joe Marshall for the celebrations in between performances.

Victoria turned down a Spice Girls reunion to concentrate on her fashion label and Mel later admitted she didn't want to re-join the band as a fourpiece.

She said: ''I know there are people that want to see it. But there were various reasons ... but the one thing that I couldn't get away from was that, we did reunite as a five piece [for the Olympics] and it was so incredible, and for me we are like a jigsaw puzzle and if there's a piece missing it's not complete. We're not a band of interchangeable parts. So for me, it didn't feel right.''