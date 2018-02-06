The Spice Girls are considering launching a Girl Power record label.

The quintet - which comprises Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C - confirmed last week they are to reunite for the first time since their appearance at the London Olympics in 2012 to work on unspecified ''new projects''.

And now it's been revealed the 'Wannabe' hitmakers are thinking about launching a record label to launch new talent who will continue their Girl Power legacy.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The girls all brought their ideas to the table and that included Mel C raising the prospect of a Spice Girls record label.

''It went down very well because they are all excited about backing up-and-coming talent, possibly even new girl bands.

''This reunion is all about securing the Spice Girls legacy, and their own company could be one way to do that.''

The girls all met at Geri's house in London last week to discuss plans for their reunion, and the get-together was such a success, a tour is now on the cards.

The insider added: ''Initially the talk about this reunion was more about endorsements and TV shows.

''But after the meeting there is growing confidence about a full-scale tour, at the end of this year or early next year.

''Mel C still needs to be convinced but Victoria is on board for the moment. They've been in constant contact on WhatsApp and on the phone since the first meeting and are all genuinely excited.''

Mel C, 44, said in a recent interview how important it was to her to pass on the ethos of Girl Power to a new generation.

She said: ''We feel really positive about the Spice Girls legacy right now, because all the fans are women now. Some are parents, running their own businesses. Young girls are rediscovering the Spice Girls and it just feels like a really positive time, we need the girl power message more now than ever.''

The Spice Girls burst onto the music scene with their debut single 'Wannabe' in 1996. Geri left the band in 1998 and in 2000 the rest of the group went their separate ways.

Victoria has gone on to become a successful fashion designer. All the other girls have had solo music careers, with Emma becoming a TV and radio presenter and Mel B becoming a judge on 'The X Factor' and 'America's Got Talent'.

They had a record-breaking reunion tour in 2007 and there have long since been rumours of a follow-up and briefly reunited for an appearance at the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012.

The last time all five were seen publicly together was for the opening night of Spice Girls musical 'Viva Forever!' in December 2012.

The production closed after only seven months, reportedly due to disappointing box office figures.