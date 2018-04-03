The Spice Girls are set to the be the subjects of their very own exhibition in London this summer.

The iconic band - comprised of Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton - are highly regarded as the biggest girl group of all time, and in celebration of their successful career, a special exhibition is being held in the Business Design Centre in Angel Islington, London from July 28 - August 20.

The showcase - which has been dubbed as '#SpiceUpLondon - The Spice Girls Exhibition' - will feature thousands of items of memorabilia, alongside hundreds of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers' iconic stage costumes, some of which have not been publicly displayed since they were first worn by the Spice Girls in the 90's.

Other interesting items to be shown at the exhibition include merchandise from around the globe, which ranges from the rare and unseen to the peculiar and unusual.

Alan Smith-Allison, the event organiser and curator said: ''I have joined together with other Spice Girls collectors and designers from around the world, including the Guinness World Record holder, Liz West. It's been amazing to be able to share this passion with others, but above all it has allowed me to create this collection of iconic Spice Girls history. #SpiceUpLondon has been a long time in the making, but it has grown beyond even my hopes for it. The interest in the exhibition has been massive and I can't wait to show off what we are achieving. The London exhibition looks set to be the biggest music exhibition ever and it continues to grow with new events and exhibits being added every day.''

On top of the memorabilia shown at the exhibition, organisers are also hoping to proudly display the iconic Spice Bus which appeared in the smash hit 1999 Spice Girls blockbuster - 'Spice World: The Movie' - as a landmark outside the entrance to the exhibit.

After the movie wrapped filming, the bus endured years of neglect, and current owners of the bus are now undertaking restoration work to restore the bus to its former glory.

Fans can become a part of the historic restoration by donating to the #RefurbTheBus campaign, which will see them have their name adorned on a plaque within the Spice Bus.

Tickets for '#SpiceUpLondon - The Spice Girls Exhibition' are on sale now and cost £10 each.