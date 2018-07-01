David and Victoria Beckham have bought their daughter a £7,000 pony for her seventh birthday.

Horse-mad Harper will turn seven on July 10 and her doting parents are making sure her day is one to remember with a new pony and top-of-the-range riding gear.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: ''A few months ago, David and Victoria bought Harper some riding lessons and she fell in love with the sport.

''She's horse-mad and has spent the past few weeks badgering her parents for a pony of her own.

''Obviously, a horse is a massive commitment, and David and Victoria have impressed upon her how important it is that she cares for it herself and gets stuck into the mucking out. They then visited a saddlery last month and got her all the accessories.

''The pony is an extravagant gift but Harper is aware of just how lucky she is.

''The family's new home in the Cotswolds has stables, so Harper will be able to dote on her pony every day.''

Meanwhile, Victoria recently revealed that Harper has no plans to follow in her fashion designer mother's footsteps or opt for a career in sport like her father and instead wants to become an inventor when she grows up.

The pair are raising their daughter to know her gender doesn't have to hold her back in life and they are proud the little girl is already ambitious.

Victoria - who also has sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and 13-year-old Cruz with David - said: ''Every day when Harper goes to school, she walks up the school stairs and I give her a kiss. I say, 'Harper, you're a girl, you can achieve anything. You can do anything that you want to do.'

''That's my message to her constantly. She knows she can do everything and probably more than her brothers can. We talk about it a lot.

''She wants to be an inventor and she's very proud of that. She's a strong smart woman - little woman.''

Victoria was a role model for female empowerment during her time in the Spice Girls, and it's something that's remained important to her throughout her career.

She said: ''I am still banging on that drum and I am not going to stop. I don't think any of us want to stop. It's a very important time for women right now.''

The 'Stop' singer and her retired soccer star husband think it's important for all of their children to understand the importance of hard work.

She said: ''The boys and Harper know that Mummy and Daddy work really, really hard. We weren't just given any of this.

''Getting success is one thing but maintaining success is a whole other thing. They see that we go to work everyday and work really hard and they have to work hard at school and their passions whatever that might be.''