David and Victoria Beckham have halted work on their new home because they don't like the non-matching roofs.

The former soccer star and the singer-turned-fashion designer - who had purchased their new home for £6 million - have now stopped all the builders from working at the property until they receive planning permission to rip down one of the existing roofs because they don't match.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''They were very unhappy about the roof situation. It was all go at first with builders getting the property ready and all of a sudden they were told nothing could go ahead until the Beckhams could get the roof design they wanted.

''They really didn't like that one of the roofs was different to the others. It's now very unlikely that the building will be ready for them to live in this year. It's supposed to be their dream countryside retreat but they are turning it into a big of a nightmare with all these holds up.

''The builders were a bit put out as they suddenly were not needed anymore unexpectedly and don't know when things will be back full swing again.''

The couple - who have sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old daughter Harper - have submitted plans to West Oxfordshire District Council, asking for the council to approve plans for a ''reconstructed stone slate to replace the blue slate [as it] would give a more unified appearance to the complex as a whole and is therefore beneficial in terms of its impact on the wider landscape around the site''.

In the submitted planning permission, the Beckhams are also asking to make amendments to a total of five doors, 36 windows and a stone external staircase and are said to be hoping to submit more plans to build a swimming pool in the future.