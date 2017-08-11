David and Victoria Beckham treated their family to a day on the 'Modern Family' set.

The couple took their children, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper along to the studios on Thursday (10.08.17) and were joined by star Jesse Tyler Ferguson - who plays Mitchell Pritchett in the ABC sitcom - for a picture on set.

Victoria, 43, took to her Instagram account to share the photograph of her family and added the caption: ''Dunphy's are out,the Beckham's moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler @davidbeckham X VB (sic)''

In the snap, both Victoria and David are in the background putting on comical poses alongside Jesse, while the younger kids and a pal sit on the sofa looking pleased with themselves with Brooklyn standing behind the couch.

Jesse joked the brunette fashion designer could portray a great version of Julie Bowen's character Claire Dunphy and earmarked David as Ty Burrell's alter-ego Phil Dunphy.

He posted the same picture as Victoria on Instagram and wrote: ''The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. (sic)''

The 41-year-old star also thanked the family for their visit but insisted to fans that they will not be making a guest appearance on the show anytime soon, despite picking out a role former footballer David, 42, could take on.

He added: ''Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach (sic)''