David and Victoria Beckham treated their kids, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper, to a day on the 'Modern Family' set on Thursday (10.08.17).
David and Victoria Beckham treated their family to a day on the 'Modern Family' set.
The couple took their children, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper along to the studios on Thursday (10.08.17) and were joined by star Jesse Tyler Ferguson - who plays Mitchell Pritchett in the ABC sitcom - for a picture on set.
Victoria, 43, took to her Instagram account to share the photograph of her family and added the caption: ''Dunphy's are out,the Beckham's moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler @davidbeckham X VB (sic)''
In the snap, both Victoria and David are in the background putting on comical poses alongside Jesse, while the younger kids and a pal sit on the sofa looking pleased with themselves with Brooklyn standing behind the couch.
Jesse joked the brunette fashion designer could portray a great version of Julie Bowen's character Claire Dunphy and earmarked David as Ty Burrell's alter-ego Phil Dunphy.
He posted the same picture as Victoria on Instagram and wrote: ''The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. (sic)''
The 41-year-old star also thanked the family for their visit but insisted to fans that they will not be making a guest appearance on the show anytime soon, despite picking out a role former footballer David, 42, could take on.
He added: ''Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach (sic)''
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
The actor says that bringing the hero to the streaming service has never been "an option".
The actor was so stunned by the Broadway show that he just had to see it again.
Could Hasselhoff's popular former franchise make its way back into the spotlight?