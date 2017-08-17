David and Victoria Beckham treated their kids to a visit to the Museum of Ice Cream.

The showbiz power couple took their children, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six, to the Los Angeles tourist attraction, where visitors can learn more about the cold calorific treats and see giant models of the delicious sweetened frozen foodstuff.

David appeared to enjoy his time at the museum and the 42-year-old former footballer joked you can never be ''too old'' to enjoy a bit of the dairy dessert.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Still not too old for a little ice cream with Dad @museumoficecream @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynbeckham #Harperaswell (sic)''

The star also posted a picture of himself and son Brooklyn outside the museum's neon sign.

Cruz shared a photo of the Beckham children alongside their cousin Finlay posing next to huge ice lolly models, and Harper looked particularly pleased about the trip with a huge grin on her face.

Romeo was also clearly thrilled with the day and he took to Instagram to post a hat-trick of pictures to show off his glee.

In one caption attached to a selfie with the model and his mother, he wrote: ''Fun time''

The star also posted a picture of himself lying in a pool of sprinkles, also known as hundreds and thousands, as well as a snap of him surrounded by some fake bananas.

This isn't the first summer excursion David and Victoria, 43, have treated to their kids to.

Earlier this month, they visited the set of hit ABC sitcom 'Modern Family', where they met up with star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The group were lucky enough to pose for a picture with the actor - who plays Mitchell Pritchett - and Victoria posted the snap on her Instagram.

She wrote: ''Dunphy's are out,the Beckham's moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler @davidbeckham X VB (sic)''

Jesse posted the same picture on his social media account and wrote: ''The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. (sic)''