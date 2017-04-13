David and Victoria Beckham have trademarked their children's names.

According to intellectual property office records, the couple have officially registered Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five, meaning they can release their own collection of branded products including, but not limited to, electronics, golf umbrellas, washing powder, self-tan and make-up.

A source said: ''They're already among the A-list's most enterprising dynasties. Now they've trademarked the children's names, the opportunities for expanding the Beckham brand are endless.''

The youngsters have already made ventures into starting their own careers, with Brooklyn undertaking a number of photography assignments and gearing up for the release of his first photo book, Romeo modelling for Burberry, Cruz launching a pop career last December and Harper designing a limited-edition T-shirt.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old fashion designer has reportedly infuriated her former Spice Girls bandmates by using their track 'Spice Up Your Life' to promote her new affordable collection for US retailer Target despite snubbing negotiations for their 20th anniversary tour.

The source told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''After playing the Olympics Closing Ceremony in 2012, Victoria made it very clear she had no intention of joining any future Spice Girls reunions.

''The girls respected her decision but now feel as if she wants to have it both ways.

''She's insisted her Posh Spice persona is in the past, only to suddenly want to embrace it in order to break the wider American market.''

Last month, Brooklyn announced he was pushing back the release of his photography book, 'What I See', by almost two months so he could focus on his studies.

He announced on Instagram: ''Happy to say my book's now out on 29th June after exams are done! Excited to meet as many of you as I can at signings, dates and locations coming soon. 3 month countdown #whatisee - link for signed copies in bio! (sic)''

'What I See' is set to feature 300 pictures taken by the teenager and include some previously unseen snaps of him.

Publishers Penguin Random House said the book ''offer his followers a rare glimpse at the world through his eyes''.

As well as the photos, Brooklyn has also written the foreword and penned all the captions.