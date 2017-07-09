David and Victoria Beckham will use recycled waste water in their new swimming pool.

The former Spice Girl and the retired England soccer star have reportedly submitted a planning application to build a swimming pool on the grounds of their new country mansion in the Cotswolds, which they purchased earlier this year.

But the pool won't be filled with chemically treated water, as they are believed to be using a ''natural bio-filtration system'' to clean the recycled waste water from their house, which will be reused in the pool.

According to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, the planning application states: ''The pond will be chemical free, using a natural bio-filtration system consisting of mains water phosphorous pre-treatment.''

And a source reportedly told the publication that David, 42, and 43-year-old Victoria - who have Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five, together - made the decision after realising that getting rid of chemically treated water would be better for the environment.

They said: ''David and Victoria have decided they want a pool free from chemicals. They think it will be much better for them and the environment.

''Obviously the idea of swimming around in recycled waste water isn't a very appealing one. But some of their famous pals have already signed up for similar swimming pond systems.

''They have decided that the benefits outweigh the negatives - even if Victoria might wrinkle her nose at first.''

The lavish Cotswolds mansion - which has its own croquet lawn - is made up of three barns, each joined together by connecting buildings, and reportedly set the family back £6 million when the purchased it in January.

Boasting a whopping nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the Beckhams' new pad comes with a triple garage, two large courtyards, and an apple orchard as part of the surrounding two acres of land.