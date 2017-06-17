David and Victoria Beckham reportedly fork out £30-an-hour for a dog trainer.

The couple are believed to splash out a large sum of money to help keep their cocker spaniel Olive fit and healthy, and as part of the package celebrity animal trainer Barry Karacostas will take the Beckham's four-legged friend on 18-mile runs around a park.

The Sun Online has also reported Olive undergoes intense interval training as well, which sees him carry out fast-paced sprints, as well as stair climbs.

And it is believed Barry has even put Olive on a strict healthy eating regime, on which he has only allowed to eat vegetables, raw meat and bone, to make sure he lives longer.

Speaking about the healthy lifestyle the 42-year-old retired England football captain and his 43-year-old fashion designer wife have encouraged their pet to follow, a source said: ''David and Victoria take health very seriously and this extends to their pets. Barry makes sure pets are fit and strong to live long lives.''

The sporting hunk also has two bulldogs named Coco and Scarlet, as well as a shar-pei Barnaby, but it is unknown whether the pair have signed the other three animals up for the fitness sessions.

Although Olive makes a regular appearance on the former Spice Girls band member's social media pages, as well as her partner's and their children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, sites, he also has his own Instagram page and boasts over 77,000 followers.

So far Olive has only uploaded six pictures to the photo-sharing page, which include a ''throwback'' picture of him on his back enjoying a belly rub, a selfie with his ''owner'' Brooklyn, as well as numerous pictures of him in a field, and watching traffic from the back of the car.

Although Victoria's youngest child Harper, five, is too young to have a social media account of her own, she has previously been captured running in the fields with the furry family member on her brood's pages.

And it has been reported Barry also trains filmmaker Guy Ritchie's dog Coco.

Speaking about his personal sessions with the animals, he said: ''It's all about engaging the dogs with their natural instincts.''