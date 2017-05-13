David and Victoria Beckham have enrolled their daughter in stage school.

Harper, five, looks set to follow in her Spice Girls singer mother's footsteps by taking classes at a special arts school in London.

A source told The Sun: ''She loves coming to the classes and has great potential.

''The students try not to make too much of a fuss when she comes in but some of the parents can't help but notice.''

Harper is certainly keeping busy as last year it was revealed that she had started training at the English National Ballet.

A source said at the time: ''David and Victoria have entered Harper into the English National Ballet. She goes every week and David takes her to training himself and hangs out with the other dads there. It's really sweet.

''Harper is of the age now where she is trying loads of different things but she really loves going to ballet.

''There really is no better place for her to learn than the English National Ballet. It's up there with the most distinguished ballet schools in the world. Both David and Victoria love watching her perform and helping her too.''

Meanwhile, designer Victoria, 43 - who also has three sons with 42-year-old David - previously expressed concerns that none of her children wanted to follow in her fashion footsteps.

She said: ''[Harper] loves fashion, you know, as all little girls do . . . but she loves sports. She said to me the other day 'Mummy, I think I want to play football.'

''Dagger through the heart! I have three boys that want to play football, you know, come on, let one of them want to be into fashion or dance.''