David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly moving to a £5 million country house.

The 41-year-old retired soccer star and his 42-year-old fashion designer wife - who share four children together, Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and five-year-old Harper - have reportedly decided to move out of their home in London's Holland Park in exchange for the lavish property in the Cotswolds in south England, near the exclusive Soho Farmhouse.

Boasting a whopping nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the Beckhams' new pad comes with a triple garage, two large courtyards, and an apple orchard as part of the surrounding two acres of land.

The property - which has its own croquet lawn - is made up of three barns, each joined together by connecting buildings.

According to a source, the converted barn was previously ''rundown'', but recently underwent a £2 million restoration project to bring it up to the high standards of potential buyers.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''It was a rundown building but it's been done up. There's a rumour Becks is taking it.

''The Beckhams are the talk of Soho Farmhouse.''

Soho Farmhouse is a five-star hotel and club which has hosted the likes of Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle, whilst stars such as Rita Ora have performed within its walls.

For the Beckham family, the move comes three years after they moved out of their £24 million luxury home in California in 2014, after David retired from his sporting profession.

And whilst the flashy new home does come with a hefty price tag, it won't be a problem for the famous family as it was previously revealed that David raked in an impressive £71,000 a day last year.

A source said at the time: ''There is no stopping Brand Beckham. Even though he has long retired from football David's empire keeps on growing. He is a savvy businessman and surrounds himself with like-minded people. The latest figures are staggering but it's no real surprise.''