Brooklyn Beckham has quit university.

The 19-year-old aspiring photographer started a four-year course at Parsons School of Design last September, but after completing his first year of studies, he's now put the rest of the programme on hold in order to intern with an unnamed respected British photographer because he was keen to return home to his family, parents David and Victoria Beckham, and siblings Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and Harper, seven.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''It sounds as if he was truly homesick and was feeling lonely out there.

''He adores his family, in the end it was the lure to come back to them all that swung it - and the prospect of a terrific internship.

''Victoria is absolutely delighted at the news and couldn't contain herself when it was all coming to plan - to have Brooklyn back under the same roof is a dream come true for her.''

Fashion designer Victoria, 44, is said to be particularly ''thrilled'' by her oldest son's decision.

The source added: ''She was telling pals she couldn't believe how much she missed him and hated to be separated from him.''

The teenager is very close to his family and in May, he delighted his dad with a surprise visit to celebrate the retired soccer star's 43rd birthday.

In a video posted to Instagram, Brooklyn can be seen walking up to the table and hugging his father from behind, prompting David to repeatedly say, ''What are you doing here?''

A voice in the background - thought to be Harper's - then said: ''I didn't know Brooklyn was coming!'' as the family enjoy their reunion.

Victoria captioned the video, which she posted to Instagram: ''The biggest surprise of the day.... Welcome home @brooklynbeckham X happy birthday @davidbeckham I love u so much x kisses (sic)''

David also shared the video on his own Instagram page, writing: ''Best birthday surprise , my big boy coming home @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven (sic)''