David and Victoria Beckham were ''angry'' with their son Brooklyn Beckham for posing for a picture on top of a skyrise building for his book 'What I See'.

The 18-year-old budding photographer and model is set to release his debut photography collection next Thursday (29.06.17), which will feature 300 images he has snapped, including ones of his siblings Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five, as well as himself out in the world.

However, the dark-haired teenager has revealed one image of him teetering on the edge of a skyrise building in New York City looking down at the ground, which has been edited in black and white, did not get the seal of approval from his 43-year-old fashion designer mother and 42-year-old soccer legend dad.

Brooklyn captioned the precarious image, which has been obtained by The Mirror Online: ''Don't try this at home; my parents were so angry when they saw this. So stupid. Cool shot though.''

Meanwhile, Publishers Penguin Random House believe the text will allow fans of the Beckham family, and the oldest of the brood in particular, to get a ''broader insight'' into his world, and will ''inspire'' other talented teenagers.

The managing director for Penguin Random House Children's, Francesca Dow, said: ''Brooklyn Beckham's images inspire a generation across the globe, and this book will give his fans a broader insight into the world seen through his unique and creative perspective.''

And Brooklyn, who is set to head to university in September where he will study a course in photography, ''can't wait'' for 'What I See' to be unveiled next week and to meet his fans at the upcoming book signing.

Alongside a photograph of him holding a copy of the text, which was shared on his Instagram account, wrote: ''Look what just arrived... so excited #whatisee is finally here. Can't wait to meet some of you next week at signings, who's coming? (sic).''