David and Victoria Beckham have been accused of treating Buckingham Palace as a ''theme park'' after their daughter Harper had a birthday tea party at Queen Elizabeth II's royal residence on Monday (10.07.17).

The famous couple's six-year-old girl wore a gown inspired by Queen Elsa from the movie 'Frozen' for the bash at the London palace, where she spent time with the likes of Princess Eugenie and a host of her school friends.

However, the special event - which was believed to be hosted by the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband Prince Andrew - didn't go down well with many people, especially Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter who accused them of disrespecting Buckingham Palace.

Discussing the photos published by David on his Instagram account, Dickie told The Times newspaper: ''What a nonsense. What are they doing there? What is Eugenie having a party there for? What is Sarah York doing, having organised it - allegedly? None of them has got a right to be there. Is it being opened up as a theme park? It devalues what the place is all about.

'Why can't Joe Public, when they go in on the Buckingham Palace tour, why can't there have their pictures taken in the quadrangle? That sets a precedent. They don't allow cameras in the summer opening and people can't just walk out in the quadrangle and pose for photographs. So why do the Beckhams get special treatment?''

However, the 42-year-old retired soccer ace - who also has sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, with his fashion designer wife Victoria - has defended the party insisting they were invited along and that it was not the palace being open just for Harper.

Sharing a picture of himself, his mother and himself inside the grounds, he wrote on Instagram: ''One last picture of the birthday girl .... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends ... We were honored to be able to there ... Beautiful tea party.''

David shared a picture of Harper and her friends with Princess Eugenie - the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York - at the Palace on Monday (10.07.17).

He captioned the image: ''Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x (sic)''

Meanwhile, Victoria, 43, also posted one of Harper holding a red balloon while stood outside the world-famous landmark.

The fashion designer wrote: ''Our little birthday princess x Kisses (sic)''