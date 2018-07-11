Vicky Pattison will pose nude if England win the World Cup.

The former 'Geordie Shore' star has promised to channel the team's manager Gareth Southgate's sense of style by adopting his waistcoat look - and nothing else - if he leads his country to glory in the prestigious soccer tournament.

Speaking at the Iroha Nature beauty brand launch, she told The Sun: ''I showed off my red bikini on Instagram when we won the last game so I'll go all out if we get through to the final.

''If England win I'll do a striptease with a waistcoat and get my birthday suit out.''

The national team are just one game away from a spot in the final against France - which they can earn by beating Croatia on Wednesday (11.07.18) - and the chance to win the trophy for the first time since 1966's famous triumph over West Germany at London's Wembley Stadium.

Her support for the team comes after Justin Timberlake led 20,000 fans in a chant of 'Three Lions' at his concert in London on Monday (09.07.18).

The 37-year-old singer has been swept away with World Cup fever and couldn't resist embracing his ''honourary Brit'' status and getting his audience at The O2 to sing along to the familiar ''It's Coming Home'' refrain of the Lightning Seeds, Frank Skinner and David Baddiel's sporting anthem.

He told the crowd: ''Somebody told me that the first time I came here I became an honorary Brit. So, it's....coming.....home.''

The 'Mirrors' hitmaker then adopted an English accent to praise Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, the goalscorers in the England team's Quarter Final victory against Colombia at the weekend.

He said: ''Go on Kane! Go on Maguire!

''Sorry! I thought I was out there for a second. Seriously, we love you. On behalf of the Tennessee kids, you always show us so much love.''