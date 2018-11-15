Vicky Pattison has split with fiancé John Noble.

The 30-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday (15.11.18) to confirm that she has called off her wedding with John, after video footage emerged of him seemingly getting close with a mystery woman in a Dubai nightclub.

Vicky posted a paparazzi photo of herself on the photo sharing site, and said she was feeling her ''heartbreak'' on a ''physical'' level.

She wrote: ''The worst thing is not the lies, the betrayal, the constant pain or crippling humiliation, or the resounding heartbreak that hurts so much I swear it is physical not emotional, the worst thing is that the person who made you feel so special yesterday can make you feel so truly low and unwanted today.

''These pictures are from lastnight... The brave face tour continues! Lastnight was Manchester. Outfit details tagged.

''As always, THANKYOU for your warmth and kindness. I do not deserve it. (sic)''

Following the split, the former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' winner unfollowed John, also 30, on Twitter and Instagram, and it has been claimed by sources that he has moved out of their Newcastle home.

The split news comes just days after Vicky wrote her first marriage column for The Sun newspaper, in which she denied reports that her romance was on the rocks.

She wrote at the time: ''Just for the record, there's no way John and I are breaking up. Our holiday to Dubai wasn't 'make or break' as was suggested. We just hadn't seen each other for ages and it had been really tough. I know John's the right one - and we've finally set a date for the wedding. Well, more the month we want to get married but trust me, this is progress!''

Vicky and John had previously planned to tie the knot this year, but decided to postpone the nuptials after her work schedule became too hectic, and she tragically lost her best friend Paul.