Vicky Pattison has joined WW as a Brand Ambassador.

The 32-year-old television personality wants to become healthier after she was shocked to learn that her ''previous lifestyle'' was ''having an impact'' on her ''fertility''.

The former 'Geordie Shore' star has chosen WW - which was formerly known as Weight Watchers - to help her give her ''body a fighting chance'' at being able to conceive a child one day.

Vicky commented: ''My WW journey is starting at the perfect time and I'm hoping that it will give me the fresh start that I need.

''I was recently told that my previous lifestyle was not actually healthy for me and was shocked to learn it was having an impact on my fertility.

''For me, joining WW is not just about being a certain size, but it's about being healthy and giving my body a fighting chance so I can hopefully have kids one day.''

Vicky - who recently opened up about her battle with social anxiety - admitted she is prone to ''overindulge'' when she is not feeling ''confident or happy'' in herself and she has vowed to change her ''unhealthy mindset'' when it comes to food.

She admitted: ''I've always loved food in a big way, but it hasn't been the healthiest of relationships and I have a tendency to overindulge when I am not feeling confident or happy.

''Other times, I have really restricted myself and worried about my food choices - I can't remember the last time I went to a restaurant and selected what I wanted from the menu.

''I don't want to have this unhealthy mindset anymore - life is for living and the reason I've joined the WW programme is because it's not super restrictive, so it means I don't need to give up things I love.''

Vicky, who has signed up to WW with her mum Caroll, hopes she can ''inspire'' other people to get healthier and fitter with their ''loved ones''.

She added: ''Having someone to support you through a lifestyle change plays a big part in this, which is why my incredible Mum, Caroll, will be joining me on my WW journey. This year, we're going to be putting our energy into feeling fitter and healthier than ever from the inside out, and hopefully inspiring others to do the same with their loved ones along the way.''

Vicky recently revealed she is planning to freeze her eggs this year, after revealing her ''prolific partying'' was impacting her fertility.

The brunette beauty will document her experience on the WW programme on her social media profiles.

