Vicky McClure's biggest beauty regret is ''plucking her eyebrows''.

The 'Line of Duty' actress was urged by her mother not to touch her brows but she did anyway and now she has to fill them in constantly.

Asked what beauty advice her mother gave her, she said: ''She told me not to pluck my eyebrows. I didn't listen and she was absolutely mortified. She was right, of course. She's always bloody right ...

''When I was younger I had beautiful eyebrows like Cara Delevingne's, but I was told you have to pluck them to smithereens, which I did. But as we all now know, they don't grow back properly, so I'm forever filling in my eyebrows, even if I'm just popping out to buy a pint of milk.''

And the 36-year-old actress insists she would never get any surgery.

She added: ''Because I'm an actor, I don't think it's right to have surgery. Your wrinkles are what they are; when you cry you look ugly. But I am 36. My skin is not what it used to be. I have lines around my eyes. I get those annoying milk spots. So I'm at a point where I need to look after my skin. Any anti-wrinkle cream therefore can only be a good thing.''

Vicky doesn't care what people think of her and just ignores the ''trolls''.

She told The Telegraph newspaper: ''I'm not too hung up on what people think of me, to be honest. Last night, for example, I wore a stripy jumpsuit. I knew it would attract comments such as it looks like a deckchair, a barcode, a zebra crossing, but I just don't care. The truth of it is, trolls write their insults down then move on to the next person. You have to ignore it.''