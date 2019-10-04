Vicky McClure doesn't spend more than three weeks away from her partner.

The 'Line of Duty' star films the BBC drama away from home in Belfast, and has said she finds filming ''tough'', because it's hard to be away from her fiancé Jonny Owen.

Vicky said: ''When 'Line of Duty' is on it's tough being away from Jonny because we're in Belfast. I have to balance it. I don't do more than three weeks because I start losing my head.''

But luckily, Jonny is also a producer and actor - who has starred in the UK version of 'Shameless', and appeared with Vicky in 'This Is England '90' - so ''understands'' her hectic schedule.

She added: ''Jonny is in the industry so he understands. You have to be dead not to go into work.''

The work took its toll on Vicky though, as she revealed that she felt unwell during filming for the last series.

She said: ''Last series I was so ill and Adrian (Dunbar), who lives next door, saw me in the lift and he said 'you look green.'

''I ran into his flat and threw up. He rang and said she can't come to set!''

But the 36-year-old actress is determined to keep working hard at her career, as she's aware how ''fickle'' the industry can be.

She said: ''I don't know when this will end, my career. I wait until the contract lands in my hand then it's real. I've had so much rejection and been so close. They say they love you, they really want you and I think, that means they don't. It can be a fickle business.''

But Vicky isn't sure what she'd do if she gave up her acting job, as she has been performing since she was a child.

Speaking at a Red Smart Women Week event in London, she said: ''I was always a performer as kid, dancing since I was 3. There was a drama class at my dance school god love it, I was a tree. The workshop came along and I got a form and took to my mum and she said if you want it fill it out yourself. She was supportive but not pushy. I didn't get it, but I was on a waiting list and by grace of god I got in.''