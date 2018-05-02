Dame Vera Lynn has been nominated for two Classic BRIT Awards.

The 'Land of Hope and Glory' hitmaker - who reached the grand age of 101 in March - has already been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and now the iconic singer, widely known as 'The Forces' Sweetheart', is in the running for Female Artist of the Year and Classic FM Album of the Year for '100', which she released last year to mark her 100th birthday - making the centenarian the only musician to release an album.

Hans Zimmer has received three nods in the Soundtrack Of The Year category for his work on BBC series 'Blue Planet II', and blockbuster films 'Blade Runner 2049' and war thriller 'Dunkirk'.

'Britain's Got Talent' star Tokio Myers too has three nominations for Classic BRITS Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for his debut LP 'Our Generation'.

Other notable nominees include Alexander Armstrong and Alfie Boe, who both collaborated with Vera on '100', and have received two nominations each.

Alfie is up for Group of the Year with musical partner Michael Ball and their LP 'Together Again' is up for Album of the Year.

Alexander - who is also co-hosting the evening along with Myleene Klass - is also nominated for his album 'In A Winter Night' and Male Artist of the Year.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI & BRIT Awards, said: ''The nominations for this year's Classic BRIT Awards have captured the essence of classic music in all its exciting and diverse forms. From operatic traditions to contemporary classical and from film and games soundtracks to musicals, all forms of classic music and the artists that bring it to life will be celebrated at this year's awards. I am also thrilled that British music legend Dame Vera Lynn is honoured as our Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.''

The Classic BRIT Awards return after a five-year break.

The ceremony will take place on June 13 at London's Royal Albert Hall, with Andrea Bocelli, and Michael and Alfie's double act Ball & Boe, Sir Bryn Terfel and Tokio all performing on the night.

The ceremony will be broadcast on ITV and in partnership with Classic FM, and will celebrate music from the world of classical, film, television, theatre and games.