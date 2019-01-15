Vera Farmiga and Jon Bernthal are the latest to join the cast of 'The Many Saints of Newark' prequel film.
Vera Farmiga and Jon Bernthal are to star in 'Sopranos' prequel film 'The Many Saints of Newark'.
'The Conjuring' star and 'The Walking Dead' actor have been cast in unspecified roles in the project which is being created by David Chase 20 years after the Mafia TV drama first aired on HBO.
Farmiga, 45, and Bernthal, 42, join Alessandro Nivola, who will play Dickie Moltisanti, the mentor of teenage Tony Soprano.
In the original series - which kicked off the box set viewing phenomenon in the 2000s - Dickie is the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, and father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli).
In the show, the character never appears as he was murdered prior to the drama's timelines - but he will now be introduced in the prequel as someone who helped turn a small gang into the New Jersey crime family that Tony eventually heads.
The movie will be set in 1960s America as riots sweep through Newark, and tensions between African American and Italian residents boil over into violence
Chase was ''against'' creating a spin-off for a ''long time'', but became interested in the idea when he explored the 1967 Newark riots which occurred when two Newark Police officers arrested and beat African American taxi driver John Smith and decided the real life event would provide the perfect backdrop for the plot and a look at Tony's formative years.
He previously said: ''I was interested in Newark and life in Newark at that time. I used to go to down there every Saturday night for dinner with my grandparents. But the thing that interested me most was Tony's boyhood. I was interested in exploring that.
''I was against [the movie] for a long time and I'm still very worried about it, but I became interested in Newark, where my parents came from, and where the riots took place. I was living in suburban New Jersey at the time that happened, and my girlfriend was working in downtown Newark. I was just interested in the whole Newark riot thing. I started thinking about those events and organised crime, and I just got interested in mixing those two elements.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Every working day for the last ten years, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley has gotten the...
Continuing on from the 2013 hit, this sequel blends fact and fiction to follow real-life...
Not fazed by their previous experiences, Lorraine and Ed Warren are still successful paranormal investigators...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...
Old-style filmmaking makes this movie scarier than other recent horror films, simply because director Wan...
When the Perron family of six move to a rural old farmhouse in New England,...
Ellis is probably the most normal member of his weird family. His mother, Wendy, is...
With a cool Cape Town setting and constant sweaty, kinetic violence, this entire film plays...
Sharply intelligent and also viscerally entertaining, this pacey "Groundhog Day meets the War on Terror"...
Captain Colter Stevens is a respected soldier and is involved in a government project set...
This sleepy comedy is surprisingly entertaining as its plot twists and turns along the way,...