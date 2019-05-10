Venus Williams has invested in the self-care range Asutra.

The 38-year-old tennis ace has announced that she is the chief brand officer at the wellness company, which launched in 2015, and now the star has revealed that the collaboration was a natural choice for her because she uses their products in her daily regime because it fits in with her ''active lifestyle''.

She told WWD.com: ''I love their focus on active self care. Obviously I live and breathe that, and I was able to use their products as a part of actively taking care of myself. I also love that their products work and they use all natural ingredients, so you can use the products for your mind, body and soul. That was a huge appeal for me and just fit right into my lifestyle.''

And Venus has always loved ''wellness'' and beauty because her mother, Oracene Price, instilled the importance of looking after your body into her from a young age.

She added: ''I've always been in that [wellness] realm. I grew up that way with my mum. She kind of grew up in California in the Seventies, so you know how that goes. It was all natural and that sort of thing, and even for my own health I do a lot of things that enhance my health to keep inflammation down, the way I eat and all of that.

''It's an opportunity to collaborate with other people as well. I enjoy that. Tennis is a solo sport, so in my businesses I've found that opportunity to work with other people and to collaborate and share ideas and to push each other and that's what I really look forward to.''

Asutra's beloved products include their Chill Pain Away Magnesium CBD Cream ($34.50), Peaceful Lavender Yoga Mat Cleaner ($10.95) and Pure Soothing Comfort Aromatherapy Mist ($14.95) to name a few, which are meant to help customers ''amp up their self-care time,'' according to the brand's founder and chief executive officer, Stephanie Morimoto.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner also insisted that she is ''careful'' about what she gets ''involved with'' because she has ''limited time'' because of her tennis career.

She continued: ''I came to Asutra as a customer...the more I learned about the company, the more intrigued I became. I have limited time because of the tennis, so I am very careful about what I get involved in because I want to give it my all and am invested in living up to the ideals of the products I'm associated with.''