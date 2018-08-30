Venus Williams' clothing line EleVen is set to launch a range of plus size fitness wear.

The brand was created by the 38-year-old tennis star for fashion-forward athletic women in 2007, and now it has been revealed the line will collaborate with Dia&Co Active to include sizes made for bigger women.

Dia&Co Active is home of the largest plus sized fitness apparel range in the world, and the range for 'EleVen' will include sizes OX-3X, with prices starting at $55 and going up to $89.

Venus said in a video for Dia&Co: ''I'm super passionate about fitness and wellness and active lifestyle and I'm super focused on making fitness inclusive for all, so get ready, in September for plus sizes to launch.''

Writing on their blog, the brand added: ''All of us here are on a mission to #movefashionforward--and a big part of that mission is encouraging designers to create options for the 67% of American women that wear sizes 14+.

''We're proud to partner with a leading voice for inclusivity in the athletic community: Venus Williams. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Venus' sister and fellow tennis star Serena has also made waves in the fashion industry recently, after she appeared at the US Open tournament wearing items from her new Queen collection with Virgil Abloh for Nike.

Serena wore an asymmetrical off the shoulder dress with a full tulle skirt which carried the designer's Nike logo in quotation marks on the shoulder and Serena's name on the sleeve.

It was paired with a collared jacket with monochrome contrast stitching and trainers which said ''Queen''.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner already has her own fashion line and Virgil knew that as one of the most ''powerful, inspiring athletes'' she was the right woman to embody the brand.

He said: ''With Serena, we have one of our generation's most powerful, inspiring athletes as the muse. I was trying to embody her spirit and bring something compelling and fresh to tennis.''