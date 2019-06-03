Vanessa Williams is set to release a new clothing collection with the Home Shopping Network.
The 56-year-old actress has joined forces with the HSN to design her own range of clothing, which will be released on July 11.
The range has been designed as ''an exclusive collection of relaxed, yet elevated designs that celebrate the beauty in every woman''.
Vanessa will appear live on the Home Shopping Network on July 11 to promote her women's apparel line.
This come after it was recently revealed that Grammy, Tony and Emmy-nominated performer Vanessa has signed a deal with the Sterling/Winters Company, a subsidiary of Kathy Ireland Worldwide.
The star now works with the Sterling/Winters Company for management representation in all areas of her career.
She said in a statement: ''I am thrilled to join the stellar team of Sterling/Winters Company [and] Kathy Ireland Worldwide. Their excellence, knowledge and bravery in every facet of multiple businesses, makes me so excited about my future and very secure with my diverse career opportunities.''
In 2016, Vanessa released a fashion collection, V. by Vanessa Williams, which was available to buy on digital commerce firm Evine Live.
And the star revealed her designs were inspired by her own personal style.
She said: ''I love animal prints, but python more than leopard, boho chic and jeans leggings with a strappy sandal. A jacket with a really great shoulder is a great staple to have. I would love to add more shoulder pads within my collection - it's a clean way to look sharp and give a great shape on top.
''Everything I build I want to be able to wear a bra with. I want to be sure that when wearing [a top or dress with] spaghetti straps, that there's enough material [for support]. A lot of women my age, plus a little younger, want to wear a bra.''
