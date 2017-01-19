The Howards End star will be honoured with the Volta Award, the festival's most prestigious award, which is given to "individuals who have made a significant contribution to the world of film", according to the event's website.

The stage and screen veteran, 79, is also slated to travel to Ireland receive the prize, which has previously been given to Al Pacino, Daniel Day-Lewis, Kristin Scott Thomas, Martin Sheen, and Julie Andrews.

The festival runs from 16 to 26 February (17), with guests set to include Cillian Murphy, Jack Reynor and director Ben Wheatley, who will promote their new movie Free Fire.