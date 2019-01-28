Lily-Rose Depp has admitted that when she is acting, it's the only time she feels she can let go and escape the real world.
The 19-year-old actress - the daughter of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis - has admitted that she enjoys playing characters because it is her ''only'' escapism.
On why she likes acting, Lily told Jalouse Magazine ''Maybe because it's the only outlet that gives me a chance to let go.''
Lily-Rose - whose next big role in 'The King' will see her star alongside Timothee Chalamet and Robert Pattinson - also admitted that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight ''in this business''.
She said: ''For me, in this business, it doesn't make any sense to reveal oneself too much.''
The 'Planetarium' star was born in Paris, but split her time between the French capital and Los Angeles, when her parents separated in 2012.
Lily-Rose says that when she speaks in French, she feels like her personality shifts and she becomes ''more mysterious''.
Asked about being fluent in both French and English, she said: ''You know, depending on the language I speak, my voice and personality slightly change. I think I even sound a bit more mysterious in French!''
Meanwhile, when quizzed on her mother, she added that she is ''the most beautiful woman in the world.''
The 'Tusk' star previously admitted that she has to ''work twice as hard'' to prove herself as an actress because of her famous actor father.
She said: ''A lot of people think I'm only acting because of my dad, that I have not had to work as hard to be seen or recognised in the industry, so I think because of that it makes me want to work twice as hard to prove to everyone that I'm not just doing this because it's easy to do. I'm not just doing it because it runs in the family.''
