Vanessa Morgan has married Michael Kopech.

The 'Riverdale' star tied the knot at Walton House in Homestead, Florida in front of her castmates and their family and friends.

She told E! News: ''We both knew the first day we met that 'this is it' and I'm so excited that today officially starts our forever. Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him.''

Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner and Madelaine Petsch were just some of those who attended the celebrations whilst Vanessa's sister Celina was maid of honour.

Vanessa and Michael announced their engagement back in July.

Sharing a picture of his proposal on her Instagram account, she captioned it, ''My Forever,'' alongside a ring emoji and a heart emoji.

And in a lengthy post, Michael credited Vanessa for being the ''spark that reignited his fire'', writing: ''So I'll start with the obvious: I love you ... I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I'm a very non traditional type of person and I know I've found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn't make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we're not doing it for them.

''We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol. You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn't deserve it. You've loved me for ME from day one. (sic)''